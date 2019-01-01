Esperance striker Khenissi hoping to meet Liverpool in the Fifa Club World Cup final

The African champions will be participating in their third global club competition in Qatar

Esperance forward Taha Yassine Khenissi is dreaming of a Fifa Club World Cup final between the African champions and .

The Tunisians begin their Club World Cup campaign against Saudi side Al Hilal on Saturday and winning that match will set a date with Brazilian side Flamengo in the semi-finals.

Getting past Flamengo will see Esperance potentially meeting European champions Liverpool who start their campaign from the semi-finals.

"We're dreaming of playing them [Liverpool]," Khenissi told Fifa.com.

"We're used to playing for titles. Taking part in this tournament is a dream in itself and we want to go as far as possible. But as I said, we must not look too far ahead. All our focus must be on the first game against Al Hilal. Then we can take it from there."

Esperance lost their opening Club World Cup matches in 2011 and 2018.

Khenissi has also been present for Esperance in their previous appearances at the tournament.

The 27-year-old striker feels they have learnt lessons in the past which could be vital in their upcoming campaign in .

"This time we'll be concentrating on our first game against Al Hilal, which will be extremely difficult. Our first mission this time around is to beat Al Hilal and only then we can start thinking about the following matches.," Khenissi said.

"We want things to be different this time around. We went into the Al Ain game last year as favourites, but we lost because of a lack of experience. This time we want to put those mistakes right, prepare in the best way possible, and focus on every single game."

Esperance will be chasing history in as no African side has ever won the Club World Cup.

The closest African teams have come to winning the tournament is a final appearance by in 2010 and three years later.