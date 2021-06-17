Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starting device after cardiac attack

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an ICD - a heart defibrillator - after he suffered a cardiac incident in the match against Finland, Denmark have confirmed.

The Inter star fell to the pitch unconscious on the second match day of Euro 2020 and had to be resuscitated before then being transported to hospital.

Now, after a series of tests carried out by medical specialists, it has been announced that Eriksen will have a potentially life-saving implant installed.

What has been said?

National team doctor Morten Boesen has been in contact with the cardiac specialist at Rigshospitalet and Christian Eriksen and this is the latest status.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

