Eriksen scores 50th Premier League goal as Tottenham exit rumours continue

The midfielder is the first Dane to reach a half-century in England's top flight, after being handed a start despite links with a move away

Christian Eriksen has scored his 50th Premier League goal for to open the scoring in the North London derby.

The international was handed the start by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino despite constant speculation that his future lies away from the club.

The midfielder rewarded his manager's faith when Spurs capitalised on a series of defensive errors by the , which culminated in him side-footing into an empty net from close range.

He is the first Dane to notch a half-century in the Premier League and the first Tottenham player to combine 50 goals with 50 assists.

Eriksen was signed by Spurs from in 2013 and, on Sunday, marked his 207th appearance in the famous white shirt.

He will be out of contract at the end of this season and has said that, at 27 years old, the time may have come for a new challenge.

He could be allowed to leave for free at the expiration of his current deal, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would prefer to cash in on the talented playmaker.

He was linked with a move to Premier League rivals in the summer but nothing came of the speculation.

50/50 – Christian Eriksen has now scored 50 Premier League goals – the first Danish player to reach this landmark – whilst also becoming the first Spurs player to register both 50+ goals and assists for the club in the competition. Pastry. pic.twitter.com/6ydreoSA8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

When the transfer window in closed last month, attention turned to a move to another European club. The transfer window on the continent closes on September 2.

The 89-cap international has been a suggested target of several top clubs across Europe.

With the potential for Neymar’s exit from coming to an end, his suitors may switch their attentions to Eriksen as a way to freshen up their attacking options.

Both and were interested in signing the international but neither could get a deal over the line.

The Liga powerhouses have been said to have an interest in the Tottenham man, who has been instrumental in the English club’s recent success.

Spurs progressed further than either Spanish club in last season’s , eventually finishing runners-up to , after a 2-0 defeat in June’s final.

Another club who wish to ally European success to domestic dominance, , are also rumoured to have an interest in the Dane.