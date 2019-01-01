Epson Singapore and Geylang International Football Club unite once again in sponsorship renewal for fourth consecutive year

Geylang International and Epson renew their partnership

For the fourth consecutive year, Epson Singapore and Geylang International Football Club (GIFC) announced the renewal of their partnership as the Platinum sponsor for the new season until the end of December 2019.

This sponsorship comes on the heels of a strong three-year partnership since 2016 between GIFC and Epson, and is a testimony to the depth of the relationship and mutual commitment both organisations have in their aligned vision of developing and elevating the Singapore football scene.

Mr Toshimitsu Tanaka, Managing Director of Epson Singapore said, “Epson is very pleased to be extending our relationship with GIFC once again. This partnership is a great combination of two organisations that are truly committed to providing more opportunities to Singapore’s footballing youth, and we are delighted to continue deepening our community outreach efforts, empowering and nurturing local young talents to achieve their footballing dreams in 2019.”

Sports and youth development have been the cornerstone of Epson’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, which in 2018 have centred around Epson’s #EXPECTMore campaign. Through this campaign, Epson played a crucial role in co-organising Epson Youth Challenge 2018, a youth football tournament since 2017, to encourage burgeoning football talents in Singapore to pursue their footballing dreams.

The youth tournament achieved great success with an expanded size and scope, which garnered a total of more than 1,400 youth participants.

Mr Ben Teng, Chairman of GIFC said, “Epson and GIFC have been working closely together over the past three years, and we are fully united in our shared goals of bettering

football opportunities in Singapore. We are also thankful for the opportunities that have opened up via this sponsorship, with the likes of Epson Youth Challenge, and the special relationship with Matsumoto Yamaga FC, where we have engaged in the player exchange experience this year with the loan of Anders Aplin.”

As part of Epson’s partnership with Matsumoto Yamaga FC, Epson and GIFC also provided four Singaporean youths the opportunity to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in November 2018, for a 7-day training stint that not only exposed the boys to Japanese coaching methods and new training techniques, but also provided them with a unique cultural immersion experience of an authentic Japanese homestay. Two out of the four youths were selected as Most Valuable Players based on their performance during Epson Youth Challenge 2018.

The sponsorship signing ceremony between Mr Toshimitsu Tanaka, Managing Director of Epson Singapore, and Mr Ben Teng, Chairman of GIFC was held today at Warren Golf Country Club, Singapore. Epson and GIFC are also exploring new platforms in providing and reaching out to more local youths with the opportunity to participate in soccer clinics organised by overseas clubs.

