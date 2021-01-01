Epic! Pepsi Launches New Global Campaign Featuring Messi, Pogba and a UCL Theme Song by Becky G and Burna Boy

Fizz to life campaign sees Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba cause havoc in a fan's bedroom for Pepsi's latest Uefa Champions League promotion

Pepsi, the world’s leading football entertainment brand, has introduced a new bold global campaign celebrating culture with pop and fizz of the irresistible cola.



he campaign stars the world’s best across football and music including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Shanice Van De Sandem and Jadon Sancho. Global super star Becky G and Pepsi Nigeria ambassador and two-time Grammy nominated Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy completes the cast.

This year’s global football campaign in support of the UEFA Champions League partnership is led by a high-energy film, Fizz to Life, that showcases epic football skills set to a custom music track, Rotate, created for the campaign by Becky G and Burna Boy. The Creative fizzes from beginning to the end, quick-fire storytelling style showcasing how Pepsi football breaks the bubble of the 90-minutes game.

At a time when the world could use a little more fizz, Pepsi delivers in a highly entertaining new campaign that cuts across cultural backgrounds with the uncontainable fizz of the brand.

