Epic FA Cup final: Leicester City vs Chelsea on GoTV Max and Jolli

Brendan Rodgers' team would be hoping to pick the diadem ahead of the Stamford Bridge giants when they meet on Saturday evening

Look forward to the final of the world’s oldest knockout football competition, as eight-time winners, Chelsea, come into this clash with both the historical pedigree and the status as fan favourites with Leicester who have reached the FA Cup final for the first time in more than half a century.

Chelsea and Leicester have met in 118 matches across all competitions since the first clash back in 1905. The Blues have claimed 57 wins compared to 27 for the Foxes, while 34 games have been drawn.

Key players

Co-top-scorer for 2020-21 and Nigeria’s fave, Kelechi Iheanacho who has scored four goals in the FA Cup thus far, could be the difference between Leicester suffering another cup disappointment or lifting the trophy for the first time.

Midfield dynamo, Mason Mount’s passing range, energy and a keen eye for goal make him a threat through all phases of play.

Battles to watch

Thomas Tuchel v Brendan Rodgers – Both managers will be hunting their first major trophy in English football. Tuchel’s tactical approach, which is all about control and discipline, may see Rodgers adopt a counter-attacking set-up that plays to their speed and directness.

Thiago Silva v Jamie Vardy – Two veterans of the game will be set for a key battle which will go a long way in deciding this clash. If Vardy can use his pace and movement to drag Silva out of position, then the likes of James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho could benefit.

N’Golo Kante v James Maddison – Kante’s energy and enthusiasm are tough to get around, but Maddison has the intelligence both on and off the ball to find space and influence play, with Leicester hoping he can pull the strings in attack.

