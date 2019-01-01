Enyimba’s Usman Abdallah praises Chukwuka Onuwa impact

The People’s Elephant gaffer has thumbed up the contributions of the former Olukoya Boys who made his debut against his ex-club on Sunday

Enyimba head coach, Usman Abdallah has hailed the impact of Chukwuka Onuwa whom he said has added an extra dimension to the People’s Elephant's midfield.

Onuwa signaled his arrival to Enyimba when he was introduced in the second half in place of Stanley Dimgba and he almost made it a debut to relish when he put one of his teammates through on goal path through his delectable pass.

Speaking shortly after the People’s Elephant’s 2-0 home win over MFM Abdallah noted that they purchased Onuwa and other players to ensure they have enough players in the midfield unlike last season when they had difficulties in that area.

He praised the hard work of the former MFM player whom he said had difficulties initially when he joined them but that the midfielder has made tremendous changes and has aligned himself with Enyimba philosophy.

“It is the reason why we have different types of players in our midfield. Onuwa is a good midfielder with another thing to offer us in that area,” Abdallah told Goal.

“I choose players for matches based on the strength and weakness of our opposition and the type of formation we are playing. You can notice that the Benin Republic player (Jean Marie) and Chinedu Udeagha.

"They are in form but the players for this game were picked on what we thought of MFM. We have very rich players’ selections now.

“He is fitting in well but at the beginning, he found it difficult. He has improved tremendously in the last two weeks and he is doing well now.”