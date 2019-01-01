Enyimba’s Usman Abdallah hoping for positive result against Enugu Rangers

The People’s Elephants are hoping for an away victory against the Caf Confederation Cup campaigners

Enyimba are aiming for a good result when the face cross-city rivals, Enugu Rangers in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

The seven-time Nigerian champions come into this game after their 0-0 draw with Lobi Stars four days ago, and coach Usman Abdallah is optimistic of a good result against Gbenga Ogunbote’s men.

"We are hoping for a positive result [on Sunday,” Abdallah told Enyimba media.

“ The boys are motivated and they know that this match is very important for us. We need the result here and they've understood that, that's why they are working hard.

"[On Sunday], we are coming out to work hard and leave the pitch with something in our hands. We can't afford to leave Enugu with nothing.

"The most important thing is to get a good result that will make us comfortable on the table. I'm taking into consideration the importance of this match to the clubs, to the supporters and the region. We are aware of that, but the most important thing is to win."