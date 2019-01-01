Enyimba’s Reuben Bala describes second NPFL title win as a miracle

The newly signed midfielder was in dreamland after collecting his second NPFL title medal in three seasons with the People’s Elephant

Enyimba’s Reuben Bala has described his 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League title win with the People’s Elephant as a miraculous feat that will stay with him forever.

Bala scored three goals to help Usman Abd’Allah’s men to their record eighth league crown in the domestic league and it was his second triumph in three seasons after winning the same title with Plateau United in 2017.

The soft-spoken midfielder disclosed that he called it a miracle because so many players in the league were unable to win a title throughout their career but that he has been able to achieve the feat twice in his young career.

"Winning the league for the second time is just like a miracle for me because it's not easy for a player to win the league with different teams,” Bala told the club's official media office.

“This winning is a special one and a miraculous one for me. I could remember that after our match (against Akwa United), while we were in the dressing room, my uncle, that's Ezekiel Bala (former Golden Eaglets captain), called me from Norway and said he was proud of me.

"He was the one that pushed me into football. He was the one that had been encouraging me with kits.

"Even my family, after the match my dad called me because he watched the match in our family house. Everybody was there praying for me, cheering me.

“It was something that I was very happy about because my family sat down together and watched me. It's something good."

Bala and his teammates will now shift their focus to the Federation Cup title which they last won in 2014 as they aspire to win a rare domestic double.

The People’s Elephant will face on Sunday at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin in the Federation Cup Round of 64 tie.