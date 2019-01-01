Enyimba’s Abd'Allah reveals admiration for newly promoted Dakkada FC

Although his team were on the losing side, the People’s Elephant’s handler is impressed with the quality in Caleb Esu’s side

’s Usman Abd’Allah is in awe of newly promoted Professional Football League (NFL) side, Dakkada FC.

The Uyo-based out has hit the Nigerian top flight by storm thanks to their impressive results against the country’s more favoured teams.

On Sunday, they defeated the People’s Elephant 2-1 to place second in the log – two points behind leaders, Plateau United.

Lifted by Dakkada’s striking display against his team at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, coach Abd’Allah feels football in the country is growing.

“I think the opponents played well,” he told the NPFL website.

“I like the guts of a new team in the and sometimes apart from losing, you have to be happy because I think our football is developing in Nigeria if you can see teams like that doing well for the first time.

“I think credit should go to the coaches because they played well.”

Utibe Arit’s brace settled the encounter in Uyo and the tactician is bitter about how his side conceded the goals.

“A lot of things happened [to Enyimba], the goals I was expecting, they couldn’t score it and we conceded very stupid goals," he added.

“I am very unhappy with the goals we conceded and the manner with which we conceded them, even though some of the players here are playing just for the second time in the league.

“We have a lot of injuries so not many first-team players came but that is the essence of having a strong squad.”

With the defeat, the two-time African kings are sixth with 13 points and they will hope to return to winning ways against on Wednesday.