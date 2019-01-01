Enyimba to miss key player Andrew Abalogu against Remo Stars

The influential player suffered an injury in the last league game against Wikki Tourist and has failed to make the trip to Sagamu

Enyimba will be playing their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 20 fixture against Remo Stars on Wednesday without one of their most influential players, Andrew Abalogu

Abalogu was injured again during the weekend game against Wikki Tourist and Goal can confirm that the forward did not make the trip to Sagamu for the crucial game against the Sky-Blue Stars.

“Yes, Abalogu is injured and he did not make the trip to Sagamu with us, we hope he recovers fast enough for our other two games,” a top official told Goal.

Abalog limped off with a knock minutes into the second half of the game against Wikki on Sunday, and was replaced by Stanley Okorom.

Article continues below

It is expected that coach Usman Abd’Allah will stick with Okorom again for Wednesday’s game against Remo Stars.

Enyimba still stand in good stead for one of the playoff spots from the NPFL Group A, but the People's Elephant do not have any margin for error in their remaining three fixtures, against Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Katsina United, as MFM and could capitalise on any slip.