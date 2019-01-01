Enyimba striker Chinedu Udechukwu: We can qualify even if we lose against Katsina United

The striker believes the People’s Elephant are favoured to secure a berth in the playoffs regardless of the outcome against the Changi Boys

Enyimba striker Chinedu Udechukwu is confident that his side will claim one of the playoff spots available in Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) on Sunday.

The People's Elephant are in full control of their qualification chances as an away win against Katsina United on Sunday will guarantee passage to the playoffs, regardless of the results at other venues.

Usman Abd'Allah's men can also still join the likes of Enugu and Akwa United in the Super Six even if they don't pick up maximum points.

Only MFM, who face in Akure, can displace the former African Champions from the top three with a win.

While Udechukwu says the People’s Elephant will give their 'best' to avoid a final day heartache, the forward admits that a tough task certainly awaits them against the Changi Boys, who are fighting for NPFL survival

"It won't be easy," the striker told the club’s official website in an interview.

"It will be very tough because anytime and Katsina meet the people in Katsina, everybody is on their toes, so it will be very tough.

"Enyimba have every opportunity to qualify. Even (with) a loss in the game against Katsina United, there's a possibility we will qualify for the Super Six and Katsina United with their current situation now, I know it won't be easy for us.

"But I know it's football, anything can happen so we are going there to do the best we can."

Article continues below

Udechukwu, who is in his first season at Enyimba following a switch from Katsina United, added that he relishes the chance to play against his former side and interact with the local fans again

"It's a good thing. They are my people and I would love to play against them," he continued.

"They appreciate me coming and I'm happy to be with them once more because it's been a while."