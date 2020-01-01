Enyimba sack Abd'allah after Plateau United thrashing

Following a five-game winless run across all competitions, the People's Elephant have parted ways with the 45-year-old tactician

Professional Football League outfit have relieved Usman Abd'allah of his duties as head coach on Monday.

His dismissal came in the wake of their 4-0 defeat to Plateau United in Sunday's league outing in Jos and his assistant, Fatai Osho has been appointed to take charge in an interim role.

Since their 1-0 win over on December 12, Enyimba are winless in their last five games - losing three and settling for two draws.

Last season, Abd'allah led the People's Elephant to an unprecedented eighth league title and to the semi-final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2018, where they bowed to .

Enyimba FC have today relieved Usman Abd'Allah of his duties as Technical Adviser.



See full club statement below 👇 pic.twitter.com/DPtdWL2n3Q — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) January 6, 2020

Enyimba are placed 13th in the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 15 points after 10 games. They host Kwara United for their next fixture on Wednesday.

"This is not a decision we have have taken lightly, nor in haste," club chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu noted.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been very unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results always and we can’t accept nothing less.”

“The club wishes Coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.”