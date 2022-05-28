Enyimba’s Ojo aiming to justify Nigeria call up against Mexico

Having earned his first Super Eagles call up, the former youth international is aiming to prove his invitation is not a fluke

Olorunleke Ojo reveals he will validate his Nigeria call-up if given the chance to be in goal during Sunday’s international friendly against Mexico.

The Enyimba goalie was among the players invited to the Super Eagles for the first time as Jose Peseiro’s team tackle El Tri and Ecuador in warm-up matches billed to strengthen the team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Although, he is still basking on his invitation to the three-time African champions’ squad, the former Nigeria youth international hopes to make a strong case for Nigeria Professional League players if given the nod to start in goal against the North Americans.

"Playing for the Super Eagles has been my ultimate dream and now that it has been realised, I will guard it jealousy and justify my call-up,” Ojo told GOAL.

“Also, I am representing the players who are playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League so I can’t afford to let them down.

“Through my performances, if fielded against Mexico, I want to send a message that Super Eagles materials abound in Nigeria.

“I have been working very hard in training; however, the coaches have the ultimate decision to decide who starts against El Tri.”

Asked if he is under pressure playing against the Concacaf nation, Ojo – who represented the country at youth level claims he is as calm as ever.

“Why will I be under pressure? I am not new to playing high profile matches, however, this is different because it is at the senior level. I am as calm as ever.

“I am here to stay in the Super Eagles and that is what I want to prove on the field of play.”

Nigeria suffered a 4-0 defeat to Mexico the last time both countries met at the international level at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday.

A double from Hector Herrera and lone goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Jonathan dos Santos steered El Tri to a comfortable victory as they wrapped up preparations for their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign.

Article continues below

While the Super Eagles will be missing out on the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the Mexicans would be going for the title. However, they must negotiate their way past Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.