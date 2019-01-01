Enyimba midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa: I am back to help my team in the Super Six

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the midfielder says he is now fully fit after the injury suffered in a Cup game some weeks back

's midfield powerhouse Chukwuka Onuwa has quelled speculations around his fitness ahead of the season-ending Professional Football League ( ) play-offs starting in Lagos next week.

Onuwa cupped a knock while featuring in the state Federation Cup, but the midfielder told Goal that he is back to full fitness now and raring to go in the Super Six.

“Yes, I cupped an injury in an game in Aba a few weeks ago, but it was a minor knock, now I am fully fit and ready for action in the Super Six,” Onuwa told Goal.

Onuwa helped the People’s Elephant to a crucial point in their last visit to Lagos, when they held MFM to a 1-1 draw in an NPFL matchday 13 fixture, but Onuwa says he is back for a bigger assignment this time around in the Super Six.

“These kinds of games are every player’s dream, winning the league and finishing top is our target at Enyimba and I am back to help my team in the Super Six," he continued.

“I know Enyimba has the capacity to come tops in the round-robin games and I am also believing God to help us achieve our aim of coming down to Lagos."

Among the teams in the play-offs, Enyimba had the least points in the regular season but for Onuwa that will count for nothing in the NPFL Super Six.

“The other five teams are not better than us, even in Africa, Enyimba is highly ranked while we are the best in the country in terms of records and achievement. I believe that name will stay up especially with the caliber of players that we have now,” Onuwa concluded.

Enyimba will begin their campaign in the Super Six on Tuesday with a feisty encounter against perennial rivals Enugu .