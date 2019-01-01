Enyimba looking for success beyond the NPFL - Coach Abd’Allah

The People’s Elephant manager appears to prioritise the Caf Champions League ahead of another domestic title

coach Usman Abd’Allah has subtly suggested his team will direct more energy at attempting to win a third African title ahead of fighting to retain the Professional Football League ( ) crown in the new season.

The People's Elephant enjoyed domestic success last season, overcoming a sloppy start to finish as NPFL champions for a record eighth time and sealing a return to the in the process.

However, while speaking ahead of his side’s weekend Champions League fixture in Ouagadougou, Abd'Allah says they are looking beyond domestic success.

"I think they [the players] do [have the hunger] because they know now we are looking for something beyond the league,” Abd’Allah said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“Normally the Champions [League] is a competition that is much higher, I mean the standard of the competition is higher and they (the players) know a lot has been expected of them.

"This is the beginning. We hope to win this one (game against Rahimo) and we would continue becoming stronger as the competition goes on."

Saturday's game will be staged at Burkina Faso's national stadium, the prestigious 38,000 capacity Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou.

The People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later at Aba International Stadium.