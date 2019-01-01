Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Sunshine secure Federation Cup Round of 32 berths
All the remaining five Nigeria Professional Football League teams: Enyimba, Kano Pillars, El Kanemi Warriors, Nasarawa United, and Sunshine Stars have also got through to the Round of 32 of the Federation Cup on Sunday.
The People’s Elephant, who are still smarting from their record eighth league title triumph, beat Kano Pillars Feeders team 3-1 at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin to qualify for the next round.
Orok Ibitham placed the newly crowned league champions in the ascendancy in the 12th minute but Umar Shehu levelled the scores for Kano Pillars Feeders from the spot in the 23rd minute.
Orok again shot the People’s Elephant ahead in the 30th minute before Abdulrahman Bashir increased the tally in the 57th minute to ensure that Enyimba’s quest to seal a domestic double remains intact.
Kano Pillars outmuscled Aspire FC 4-0 in a one-sided Round of 64 tie in Abuja with goals from Gambo Mohammed, Nyima Nwagua, Yusuf Maigoro and Adamu Hassan in the 25th, 44th, 82nd and 86th minutes while Sunshine Stars survived a scare before beating Layin Zomo 2-1 in Lokoja.
Anthony Omaka and Chibundu Amah saved the Owena Whales blushes with goals in the 48th and 59th minutes after Layin scored first in the 42nd minute.
Nasarawa United and El Kanemi Warriors defeated their opponents: Junior Katsina United and Police FC 1-0 and 6-0 respectively to also book their passages to the next round of the Cup competition.
The remaining 32 teams will continue the battle that will lead to the eventual determining of Nigeria’s second representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup competition next season. Enugu Rangers picked the first slot through the league last week.
Besides Yobe Desert Stars that were beaten 1-0 by Ambassador FC, almost all the top teams are still in the race for the top prize.
Full Federation Cup Round of 64 Results
Sokoto United 1-2 Akwa United
Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland Comets
Rivers United 4-0 Timberloader
Kebbi United 0-1 Lobi Stars
Jigawa Golden Stars 1-2 Bendel Insurance
Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Fasbir FC
Enugu Rangers 2-0 Niger Tornadoes Feeders
Kwara United 3-0 Ben Ayade (Walkover)
Wikki Tourists 4-0 Qatar FC
Gombe United 3-0 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Walkover)
Delta Force 2-0 Walli Flamingos
Setraco 0-4 Plateau United
Gwandu United 2-4 Katsina United
Enyimba 3-1 Kano Pillars Feeders
Police (Osogbo) 0-6 El Kanemi Warriors
Layin Zomo FC 1-2 Sunshine Stars
Katsina United Feeders 0-1 Nasarawa United
Aspire FC 0-4 Kano Pillars
Ambassador FC 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars