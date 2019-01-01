Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers and Niger Tornadoes learn Caf opponents

The clubs representing Nigeria on the continent this season now know who they will be battling against

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released the and Confederation Cup draws for the 2019/20 campaign.

will be represented by last season's Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) title winners and runners-up in the Champions League.

Enyimba have been pitted against Burkinabe side Rahimo in a two-legged first-round tie.

The People’s Elephant will be hoping for a fine outing as they return to the Champions League after a four-year absence.

The winner on aggregate between Enyimba and Rahimo will face either Sudanese side Hillal or Rayon Sports from Rwanda in the second round for a place in the group stage.

On their part, Pillars have been drawn against Premier League record titleholders in the first round.

Sai Masu Gida had never gone beyond the first round with the exception of 10 years ago when they made it to the semi-final.

The NPFL runners-up have a mountain to climb to avoid another first-round exit.

The winner between Pillars and Kotoko will take on either Etoile Sportive du Sahel of or Guinean side Hafia FC in the second round.

Meanwhile, Enugu , who finished third in the NPFL last season, and Niger Tornadoes who are in the Federation Cup final will represent Nigeria in the Confederation Cup.

Tornadoes will face Santoba Conakry in the first round and if they progress, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro who were drawn a bye in the first round.

who made it to the group stage last season were also drawn a bye in the first round.

The Flying Antelopes will face the winner of the two-legged tie between AS Pelican (Gabon) and AS Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).

The first round matches are scheduled to be played in August, while the second-round games will take place in September.