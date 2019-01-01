Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers and Niger Tornadoes learn Caf opponents
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released the Champions League and Confederation Cup draws for the 2019/20 campaign.
Nigeria will be represented by last season's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title winners Enyimba and runners-up Kano Pillars in the Champions League.
Enyimba have been pitted against Burkinabe side Rahimo in a two-legged first-round tie.
The People’s Elephant will be hoping for a fine outing as they return to the Champions League after a four-year absence.
The winner on aggregate between Enyimba and Rahimo will face either Sudanese side Hillal or Rayon Sports from Rwanda in the second round for a place in the group stage.
On their part, Pillars have been drawn against Ghana Premier League record titleholders Asante Kotoko in the first round.
Sai Masu Gida had never gone beyond the first round with the exception of 10 years ago when they made it to the semi-final.
The NPFL runners-up have a mountain to climb to avoid another first-round exit.
The winner between Pillars and Kotoko will take on either Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia or Guinean side Hafia FC in the second round.
Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers, who finished third in the NPFL last season, and Niger Tornadoes who are in the Federation Cup final will represent Nigeria in the Confederation Cup.
Tornadoes will face Santoba Conakry in the first round and if they progress, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro who were drawn a bye in the first round.
Enugu Rangers who made it to the group stage last season were also drawn a bye in the first round.
The Flying Antelopes will face the winner of the two-legged tie between AS Pelican (Gabon) and AS Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).
The first round matches are scheduled to be played in August, while the second-round games will take place in September.