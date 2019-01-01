Enyimba hold Heartland in four-goal thriller ahead of Al Hilal tie

The People’s Elephant have rediscovered their scoring touch after their barren outing in Africa last weekend

Caf campaigners came from behind to hold fellow Professional Football League ( ) side Heartland to a 2-2 draw in a friendly match played on Friday at Okigwe Stadium.

The People’s Elephant got the opening goal in the thrilling friendly in the 26th minute through Bashir Abdulrahaman.

However, two quick goals from Samuel Nnosiri in the 36th minute from the penalty spot and another from Chukwudi Nwaodu four minutes later saw the Naze Millionaires racing to a 2-1 half-time lead.

Despite having four of their key players already away with the Nigeria B team in Lome, Togo for Sunday’s Chan 2020 qualifiers, Enyimba mounted a fierce challenge in the second half.

Their persistence finally paid off when Jean-Marie Guera netted the equaliser for Usman Abd’Allah’s side in the 80th minute as the Oriental rivals ended their practice game in a stalemate.

The People’s Elephant were goal-shy in their first-leg, first-round Champions League tie at home to Sudanese side Al Hilal last weekend despite their numerical advantage. With two goals from Friday’s outing, they would be hoping to get it right in Omdurman next weekend.

If they can overcome Al Hilal, Enyimba will secure a berth in the group phase of the continent's premium club competition.