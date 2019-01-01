Enyimba hand indefinite suspensions to Ernest Governor and Stephen Chukwude

The club confirmed the affected players will not be paid all through the period they would be serving out their punishments

Reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions have slapped indefinite suspensions on defender Ernest Governor and forward Stephen Chukwude.

Though the actual offences committed by the duo were not revealed, the club simply stated the affected players are being punished for gross misconduct.

The club also added the erring players will not be paid all through the duration they would be serving out their punishments.

“Enyimba Football Club have handed indefinite suspensions to defender Ernest Governor and forward Stephen Chukwude for gross misconduct.” the two-time African champions wrote on their official page.

“The suspensions take effect immediately and will be without pay.”

Enyimba Football Club have handed indefinite suspensions to defender Ernest Governor and forward Stephen Chukwude for gross misconduct.



The suspensions take effect immediately and will be without pay. pic.twitter.com/oJ767P6Ygz — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) July 31, 2019

Sources ar Enyimba told Goal that the suspended players were being punished for their unruly behaviour at the club's training session on Tuesday.

"The two players disrupted training yesterday [Tuesday], it was so bad that the fans were almost dragged into the whole issue," the top source stated.

Governor joined Enyimba from Nigeria National League side ABS FC in the 2017/18 season, while Chukwude has been with the People’s Elephant since 2015.

Article continues below

Coach Usman Abd'Allah's men will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9 to11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.