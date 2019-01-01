Enyimba defender Anaemena: We lacked character against Wikki Tourist

The defender admits that his side paid heavily for treating the Giant Elephant's with kid gloves in their NPFL tie

Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena is unhappy that his team carelessly dropped two points in their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 19 tie against Wikki Tourist at the weekend.

Anaemena is the highest-scoring defender in the NPFL with five goals this season. He believes that the People’s Elephant paid for underrating their opponents at the International Stadium in Aba.

“We underrated Wikki Tourist… I know how the team (Enyimba) came all out to beat Enugu in the Oriental Derby,” Anaemena told Goal.

The defender scored Enyimba's only goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw and was determined to collect three points.

“We were getting chances, I mean begging chances but we failed to convert them, it is never right to feel relaxed with a one-goal lead. We lacked character yesterday (Sunday).”

Already heading to Sagamu for their NPFL Matchday 20 fixture against Remo Stars, Anaemena is confident that the People's Elephant will redeem themselves against the Sky-Blue Stars in the midweek clash.

Following the draw against Wikki, Enyimba have dropped a place to third on the NPFL Group A table.