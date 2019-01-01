Enyimba defender Anaemena expects tough start to the Super Six against Enugu Rangers

The center-back admits that the People’s Elephant will not have it easy in their opening game at the play-offs in Lagos

Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena is looking forward to a challenging Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Super Six contest in Lagos.

The club secured the least match points (33) among the clubs competing in the Super Six and they will be starting their campaign against fierce rivals, Enugu Rangers who secured the most points (40).

“We are looking forward to the first match of the Championship play-off against International,” the vice-captain Anaemena told the NPFL official website.

“It is going to be a tough game considering the pedigree of the two teams in the NPFL and an Oriental Derby is always a match where the two teams want to win for pride.”

Anaemena scored six goals so far this season, making him the highest goalscoring defender in the league and also the top scorer for Enyimba.

Enyimba, Akwa United, , Rangers, Ifeanyi Ubah and will compete in the Super Six from June 4 in Lagos to determine the 2019 NPFL champions.