Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah: We were catastrophic earlier in the season

The People’s Elephant coach acknowledges that his team were second best in the midweek NPFL match in Port Harcourt

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah has bemoaned the under par display by his team in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 18 fixture away to Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The People’s Elephant were condemned to their first defeat in three months as a solitary strike from Ossy Martins gave a slim 1-0 win.

Reflecting on the loss to the Pride of Rivers, Abd’Allah posited that put up their worst display in recent times against coach Stanley Eguma’s men.

"Of course you would say this is the worst performance comparing the past eight weeks. But before the eight weeks, at the beginning of the season, we had catastrophic performances at that time,” Abd’Allah said in his post-match interview.

"But it's all the same. There are certain things that are missing there. There are some weak links around and we've noticed it, we've seen it. It's good to learn.

"This match is also a wake up in some certain areas in our preparation to qualify (for the playoff round) and eventually maybe get a trophy. So, looking at it, I think it's an eye-opener. We played below par; not really below par but not to the expectation of the fans. When you lose a game it's always like that.

"When you look at the goal, it's like a giveaway. So, I don't think they did very, very bad, but definitely, we didn't play to expectation."

With the three points from the midweek tie, the Pride of Rivers are now fourth in the NPFL Group A table with 26 points, while Enyimba are still second with 28 points