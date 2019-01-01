Enyimba coach Usman Abd'Allah: We still keeping in contention

The People's Elephant believes that nearly all the participating teams still have a chance of winning the NPFL Super Six with two games left

coach Usman Abd'Allah feels that the title race is still very much open in the ongoing Professional Football League ( ) Super Six taking place in Lagos.

The People's Elephant played themselves back to reckoning after they thumped 3-1 on Saturday following their earlier defeat to .

According to Abd'Allah, he had to inspire the Pride of Benue again after their setback against Pillars

"After the match against Pillars, I sat down and looked at the team. It's all about focusing and concentration and trying to psyche the boys and counsel them and talk to them to understand that the whole hope is not lost yet because it's still open," Abd'Allah told the club's official website during an interview.

"You can see this is the third match and we have six points and we are only one point behind the leaders and that is where we were before. So we are still keeping in contention.

"Even when you look at it, this is the third match that all of the (teams in) the competition played.

"Third match, and still is open for almost five of the teams. Anybody can win. So that's the exciting thing"

Enyimba are up against the whipping boys in the championship play-offs, Ifeanyi Ubah on Monday.

The Anambra Warriors have lost all their three previous games so far, against Lobi Stars, Akwa United and Kano Pillars.

Coach Uche Okagbue's side are already out of the title race but a late surge in their last two games may see them snatch a continental football ticket.