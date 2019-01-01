Enyimba coach Usman Abd'Allah: We still have a good chance of making an impact

The People's Elephant gaffer remains bullish about his team's chances in the NPFL Super six despite going down against Kano Pillars on Friday

coach Usman Abd'Allah is not lowering his target at the ongoing Professional Football League ( ) Super Six despite watching his team slump to a 2-0 defeat on Friday against .

The People's Elephant got a victory in their opening game against Enugu but they failed to build on that result when they came up against Pillars at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Enyimba were largely punished for their profligacy and the coach of the team admitted that they have themselves to blame for the 2-0 loss to Sai Masu Gida.

"We had a lot of chances in that match and we got a penalty we lost. We got two, three clear chances and we kept on squandering the chances and they took their chances," Abd'Allah said during his post-match interview on Friday.

"I think overall today (Friday) is just not our day. It wasn't our day today, so that's football.

"Hopes are not lost at all because the leading team is (on) four points and they are only one point ahead of us and we have three more matches to finish.

"There is no team that has got six points straight. We should have got that opportunity of getting that but we didn't.

"It's all the same. I think we still have a good chance of making an impact in this competition. We are still chasing."

Enyimba are billed to face on matchday three of the championship play-offs.

Both teams won their first games but lost in their second outings.