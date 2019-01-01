Enyimba coach Usman Abd'Allah: We must all sacrifice to get back to the continent

The People’s Elephant coach says they have twin targets going into the post-season play-offs and they must be focused to achieve them

coach Usman Abd'Allah has charged his team to rise up to the challenge that awaits them at the Professional Football League ( ) play-offs.

The People’s Elephant secured a berth in the Super Six on the final day of the NPFL first round, finishing third in Group A despite slipping to a 1-2 loss against Katsina United.

Having achieved their first target, Abd’Allah has warned his players that they must stay focused if they are to pick up a continental ticket and also claim silverware from the Super Six.

"We have scaled through the first stage of this competition by getting to the Super Six and now we are in the final stage of the season,” Abd’Allah told the club’s website during an interview.

"This is the stage where we have to achieve those two goals we set at the beginning of the season, that's getting back into the continent and hopefully getting a trophy.

"We will go back and start preparing more because we need to have a very good concentration to move on. We have to go back and assemble the team very well, get more focused and train, and then give everything and sacrifice."

The Enyimba coach admits that the task ahead is enormous and he has called on all to be ready.

"This sacrifice has to come from both sides - from the club, from the management, from the players, from the supporters and also from the coaches so that we can achieve this.

"We are at the final stage and we have to get prepared very well and avoid any mistake. This is a place where we can't afford any mistakes to achieve these goals."