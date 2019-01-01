Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah: We have a better chance in the Caf Champions League

The coach of the People's Elephant is already dreaming big after achieving his set target in the recently concluded season

coach Usman Abd’Allah is confident his team will perform well in the Caf next season.

The Peoples' Elephant won four of five matches at the Professional Football League ( ) Super six, thereby emerging as champions of the league.

That performance helped coach Abd'Allah's side not only seal a record eighth NPFL title but to also claim a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

Looking ahead to the continental football showpiece, the Enyimba coach believes he has already assembled a formidable team.

"I think we have a better chance of doing well in the continent with this team, with a little bit of additions here and there,” the Enyimba coach told the club’s website.

"We wanted to get back to the continent, which we did; and top up with a trophy, which we did. So if we had three goals to achieve this year I think hundred percent we got what we wanted and we are happy with that."

Enyimba are the only Nigerian team to have won the Caf Champions League following their triumphs in 2003 and 2004.

The People's Elephant and Nigeria's runners-up will be representing the country in the continent's biggest club competition next season.