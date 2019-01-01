Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah: Too early to predict what's going to happen

The People’s Elephant gaffer wants to take each game as they come in the Federation Cup as he targets a domestic double

are through to the Round of 32 in the Federation Cup but coach Usman Abd’Allah is not getting carried away by his side's bright start in the competition.

Abd’Allah’s men overcame Feeders Team 3-1 in Ilorin to secure their berth in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

While praising the young Kano Pillars lads for giving his team a good test, Abd’Allah said he expects things to get tougher as his team progresses in the Cup competition

"They (the fringe players) did very well and I'm happy with the way they played. We rested a lot of players.” Abd’Allah told the club’s official website.

"The more we keep on winning in this Aiteo Cup the tougher the thing becomes, so we have to balance it. At the end of the day, it's just to reach the top.

"Even junior Pillars did very well. They almost play the same style we play and they gave a very good performance.

"At least you have to win to move forward, so slowly we keep on taking one match at a time, but it's too early to predict what's going to happen."

The next test for the People’s Elephant is a date agianst Smart City at the University Benin Sports Complex on Wednesday, June 19.

Abd’Allah last week led the People’s Elephant to a record eighth Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) title in Lagos and he is hoping to do a domestic double by going all the way in the Federation Cup.