Enyimba clash a fresh start for MFM FC, says Fidelis Ilechukwu
Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has revealed that Sunday’s clash with Enyimba will be a new start for MFM FC.
The Olukoya Boys would be hoping for a positive result when they tackle the former Nigerian champions in Aba as thee Nigeria Professional Football League kickoff across various venues.
How pumped are you for #19?
Another gripping season of the Nigeria Professional Football League gets underway this Sunday.
Catch our #NPFL19 opener against MFM live at the Enyimba Stadium at 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/YbLYP6d4et — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) January 12, 2019
According to the tactician, his team can get the job done against the People’s Elephants despite losing key players to other NPFL teams.
“It’s going to be a fresh start for us playing against Enyimba Football Club one of the best in the Nigerian league,” Ilechukwu told NPFL website.
“MFM Football Club are a good side as well although I know it’s going to be difficult because we lost a lot of our players to other clubs.
“Last season we lost eight players but the players we have now are young and as well new players. I know it’s going to be a little bit difficult but we will do anything possible to get a good result,” Ilechukwu told MFM FC media department.