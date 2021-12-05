Enyimba claimed a 2-0 victory over Libyan side Al-Ittihad on Sunday as both sides seek to secure a spot in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Both sides came into the match on a good run of form, with the hosts unbeaten in their last eight outings while the visitors had suffered only one loss from their last ten games.

The prelude to the game saw some controversy after the first leg was postponed due to issues off the pitch last week. Due to a covid-19 protocol, Enyimba were denied entry into Tunisia, which was the venue for Al-Ittihad’s adopted home ground.

Buoyed with the incentive of a one million naira cash price, should they win, the NPFL side made light work of their North African counterparts at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The hosts started the better of the two sides as Samuel Kalu and Philip Ozor had early efforts at goal but could not convert their chances.

It was only a matter of time before Sadiq Abubakar rose highest to head in a cross from Bilal Yakubu in the 21st minute.

Just after the hour mark, the People’s Elephant showed no signs of slowing down as Victor Mbaoma fired home from a brilliant strike to double the lead for the hosts.

The second half saw a more laid-back game from the hosts, who just did enough to hold on to their lead and build a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg.

Both sides will now await confirmation from Caf for the decision on when the hitherto first leg fixture will be replayed.

Elsewhere, fellow NPFL side Rivers United will take on Al Masry in a later fixture, as they also seek to secure a spot in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.