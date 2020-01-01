Enyimba 1 Hassania Agadir 1: People’s Elephant left to walk Confederation Cup tightrope

Following Sunday’s draw with Ghazelle de Sousse, Fatai Osho’s men must avoid defeat in their last group game against FC San Pedro

’s Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final qualification bid suffered a setback after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hassania Agadir.

Having overpowered AC Paradou 4-1 in their last outing, the People’s Elephants were hoping for a win against the Moroccans to qualify from Group D.

However, Fatai Osho’s men were held to a draw by the north Africans at the Enyimba International Stadium.

The visitors came into the game with the ambition of winning, little wonder they took the lead after two minutes through Youssef Alfahli.

Enyimba equalised in the 16th minute courtesy of Augustine Oladapo as the scintillating first-half ended 1-1.

HT | It's halftime at the Enyimba Stadium, and scores are tied



| 1-1 |#EFCHUSA #CAFCC — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) January 26, 2020

In the second half, Osho’s team came out with guns blazing but were unable to break the Moroccans’ solid defensive network.

Article continues below

Ten minutes to full-time, Enyimba had a glorious chance to get the winning goal but Samson Obi’s shot rattled the goalpost, as Cyril Olisema’s rebound flew over the cross bar.

Following this draw, Hassania top Group D with 11 points from five games, while the Nigerians sit in second position with seven points pending the outcome of Sunday night’s game between Paradou AC and FC San Pedro at Bilda's Mustapha Tchaker Stadium, Blida.

Enyimba are guests of already eliminated San Pedro on February 2, while leaders Hassania Agadir welcome Paradou to Stade Adrar on the same day.