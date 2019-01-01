Enugu Rangers win appeal against Seka Pascal red card

The Flying Antelopes now have more attacking options as their Ivorian striker has been cleared ahead of Sunday’s derby clash against Enyimba

Enugu Rangers have been handed a big boost ahead of Sunday’s Oriental Derby clash against Enyimba after having the red card given to their star striker Seka Pascal overturned.

The Ivorian was given his marching orders when played against Bendel Insurance in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) game last Thursday in Benin City.

However, after investigations, the League Management Company (LMC) ruled that the red card was unjustly awarded against the striker and he is available for selection once more.

Before the momentary setback, Seka has been enjoying a good run of form; scoring five goals in six league matches for Rangers.

Seka missed Rangers’ 3-0 drubbing against in Port Harcourt on Thursday, but he would now be available for selection in the much-anticipated Oriental Derby against in Aba on Sunday.

coach Gbenga Ogunbote believes Seka still has a lot to offer the Flying Antelopes as he welcomes him back for Sunday's derby.

Article continues below

“He (Seka) has not gotten to his peak yet. He is about 75% effective as at now. I expect him to have a perfect end of the season. I am confident he will do more for the team in the coming weeks,” Ogunbote said in an interview with the NPFL official website.

Now in his fourth season in the NPFL, Seka has never been red-carded before the incident in Benin.