Enugu Rangers will respect Heartland in Oriental duel - coach Ugwu

The Flying Antelopes manager insists his team will not be carried away by the victory recorded against the Naze Millionaires in the reverse fixture

Enugu caretaker manager Benedict Ugwu has stated his team will tread cautiously against their regional rivals Heartland in Wednesday’s highly-anticipated friendly game between the two sides.

The Flying Antelopes, five weeks ago thumped, the Naze Millionaires 4-2 on their home ground in Okigwe and while coach Ugwu believes his team can do a double over their Oriental rivals, he has warned his players to show respect in Wednesday’s game.

“I expect a tough match from Heartland but I believe we have what it takes to get a good result,” the Rangers coach told the club website in an interview.

“We shall give them the respect they deserve on match day despite the fact that we beat them in Okigwe.

“This is another game entirely and we shall approach it with a winning mentality to keep us focused for the continental match at the end of the month.”

Rangers are expected to learn their playoff opponent in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

The Enugu-based team dispatched AS Pelican in the first-round of the second-tier continental club competition.

Having made it to the group stage last season, Rangers are hoping to surpass that feat.