Enugu Rangers will progress despite home loss, insists Gbenga Ogunbote

The Flying Antelopes tactician has apologised for their home defeat to the Tunisian side but remains optimistic they can still qualify

Gbenga Ogunbote has described Enugu ' home defeat to Etoile du Sahel in the Caf Confederation Cup tie as a disappointing loss but he remains optimistic that they can still qualify for the next round.

Goals from Hannachi Maher and Mohammed Msakni confined the Flying Antelopes to their first home loss in the second-tier club competition this year and Ogunbote has asserted that it was a huge setback to their quest to grab a quarter-final place.

He offered an apology to Rangers fans and sponsors for the loss but assures that all hope is not yet loss ahead of their weekend fixture with Salitas in Ouagadougou.

“It is a big loss that we did not see coming,” Ogunbote told the media.

“We apologise for this loss and hope to make amends in the remaining matches of the competition. No doubt, the absence of four regular starters was felt in today’s match. We will do everything possible to return smiles back to the faces of our fans”

Rangers are third in Group B with four points from four games and they face a mountainous task of qualifying ahead with a trip to Burkina Faso next and the blockbuster home fixture with on the final day of hostility in Enugu.