Enugu Rangers will bounce back against Etoile du Sahel, says Michael Uchebo

The Flying Antelopes striker is certain that they will return to winning ways when they face the Tunisians on Sunday in the Group B fixture

Enugu Rangers' Michael Uchebo has stated that his teammates have learnt from their Caf Confederation Cup Group B away loss to Etoile du Sahel ahead of the return leg at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Uchebo provided the assist for Bright Silas' goal in last weekend after his header put the pint-sized attacker clear on goal but they allowed Etoile to stage a comeback.

Ahead of the second leg tie, Uchebo disclosed that they are eyeing a home win after they had dissected and found a solution to their wobbling display in Sousse.

"It was unfortunate that we played the way we did in last week in Tunisia but we can only talk about games we have control over not the ones beyond us, " Uchebo told Goal.

"It is true that we deserved to lose the game because we stopped playing the way we are known to play immediately after the first goal we scored. The defence and the entire team on the day didn't perform to expectations. We must do something different at home on Sunday.

"We had a frank talk after the game and the coaches too have been working very hard to put us in the mood. We have agreed that we didn't play well in Tunisia and that we need a good response at home to brighten our chances of qualifying for the quarter-final."

Enugu Rangers are third in Group B with four points from three games below Etoile du Sahel who are on five points and CS Sfaxien on four points from three games also. Salitas are last in Group B with two points from three matches.