Enugu Rangers home win delights Gbenga Ogunbote

The Flying Antelopes tactician has expressed his happiness following his team's victory which has catapulted them to the top of Group B

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote is thrilled that the Flying Antelopes got the three points at stake against Salitas in a Caf Confederation Cup Group B tie.

Goals from Godwin Aguda and Isaac Loute handed Rangers a 2-0 home win over the Burkinabes and a place at the top of Group B ahead of CS Sfaxien who are also on three points.

The tactician praised his boys for masterminding the home win but warned that they cannot afford to rest on the victory with tough battle ahead against CS Sfaxien whom they face next in Tunis.

“It was unfortunate that we missed those chances that we missed during the game,” Ogunbote told media.

"The most important thing is that we have won the game. We still have to go back home and do a lot of work to ensure that we are close to perfect before our next two games against CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel both in Tunisia. We cannot be missing such chances. I think we still have to work harder.

“It wasn’t a bad one. Like I told you, we are still trying to put everything in the right shape. We thank God for the three points.

"The weather was harsh on us but we are grateful to God that we are able to adapt. I sincerely want to thank our fans for their support and I want to enjoin them that they should keep on supporting us. we will do our best not to disappoint them and the nation. It won’t be an easy one but I want to commend them and salute them to continue the good work.

“The important thing is that we know that we are in a difficult group. They have played a series of games to qualify them to play in the group stage. If we are playing against the north Africans, it is not a barrier because I know when we get to the bridge we will know how to cross it.

“In as much as we are not going to play more than 11 players on either side, we will give our best. What matters to us is to raise a formidable team that can represent Nigeria very well.”