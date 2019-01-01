Enugu Rangers, Heartland set for another Oriental duel

The Flying Antelopes beat the Naze Millionaires in Okigwe in the reverse fixture

Professional Football League ( ) teams Enugu and Heartland will be up against each other in a friendly on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

This is the second game between the sides in five weeks as the two Oriental rivals step up their preparation for the 2019/20 campaign.

In the reverse tie played in Okigwe, it was the Flying Antelopes who emerged 4-2 winners over Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men.

Coach Ilechukwu had blamed his team’s defeat back then on lack of fitness as the Naze Millionaires were only commencing their preseason preparations at that time.

However, having gone on to play a handful of practice games since that defeat, it is expected that Heartland would put up a better fight against the Caf Confederation Cup campaigners.

Heartland’s Solomon Onu told Goal on Tuesday that beyond the result from the friendly game against Rangers, the match is to test the readiness of the team for the NPFL 2019/20 season.

“It is not a revenge game, it is more for us to see how prepared we are for the upcoming season meant to commence now on October 20,” the Heartland official said in an interview.

“This is another opportunity for coach Ilechukwu to test his boys and see how they are adapting to his football philosophy.”

Heartland, in their last outing, scored nine goals against non-league side Ajaye FC, with former Nigeria U20 forward Christian Pyagbara scoring five of the goals.