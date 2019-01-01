Enugu Rangers' Gbenga Ogunbote targets victory against Tornadoes

The Flying Antelopes gaffer has tasked his players to go all out to acquire the maximum points against the Ikon Allah Boys on Wednesday

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has charged his players to go all out for victory against Niger Tornadoes in a rescheduled league tie to show their readiness for their Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener with Salitas.

The Flying Antelopes earned their first topflight points on Sunday when they pipped Enyimba 1-0 through Ajani Ibrahim’s strike and they have a chance to make it two within three days if they are able to beat the Ikon Allah Boys on Wednesday.

He stated that they are prepared for the visit of the Burkinabes as they have used the two games they have played thus far against MFM and Enyimba to get them equipped.

“We know we have two important matches to play between now and Sunday but we need to focus on the game with Niger Tornadoes because it will put us in a better position in the league table,” Ogunbote told

“We only had few days to prepare for the visit of Tornadoes because of the energy we dissipated for the game with Enyimba.

"I knew that it would be difficult because games with Enyimba are always tough and I am happy that we got the three points but we have another game against Tornadoes.

“Even though we have a Caf Confederation Cup game on Sunday we need to be focused on the game with Tornadoes because we need to win our home games and also try to secure away points too.

"We lost to MFM because of some careless defending but we have overcome that and are going for the three points against Tornadoes before the weekend tie.”