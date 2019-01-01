Enugu Rangers' Felix Ogbuke dedicates winning goal to his late sister

The former Super Eagles winger scored a crucial goal for the Flying Antelopes in their slim win over Kwara United

Enugu Rangers forward Felix Ogbuke has dedicated his winning goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 18 tie against Kwara United to his late sister who died recently.

A well-struck indirect free kick in the 79th minute by Ogbuke, who came on as a substitute for Chiamaka Madu five minutes earlier, secured all three points for the Flying Antelopes in the midweek league tie.

The bereaved striker was making his debut appearance in the NPFL for the seven-time league champions.

“It was a very interesting match and I am very happy to have scored the only goal that got us the victory,” Ogbuke told the media after the match.

“This was my very first match since I lost my dear sister to the cold hands of death and I dedicate the goal and victory to her.

“It will surely get better for us as we battle for the points that will take us to the playoff and ultimately the trophy.”

Images from RANKWA, M.D 18 encounter in Enugu. 1-0 Kwara United pic.twitter.com/4Cgjn1qAAS — Rangers Int. FC (@RangersIntFC) May 8, 2019

With the win over Kwara United, Rangers have extended their lead at the top of the log in the NPFL Group A to six points.

and MFM are placed second and third with 28 points respectively.