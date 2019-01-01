Enugu Rangers draw Lobi; Rivers United to face Akwa United as Federation Cup reaches Round of 32

The Cup holders will do battle with their bogey team while the Promise Keepers must beat the Pride of Rivers to keep their continental hopes alive

Football fans will be presented with more than value for their money at any of the match venues they decide to go and watch in the Federation Cup Round of 32 with mouth-watering fixtures ready to be served to them on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The reigning champions of the competition, Enugu Rangers will have their hands full when they slug it out with Lobi Stars for the fifth time this season as they negotiate their place in the Round of 16.

The Flying Antelopes have always played second fiddle to the Pride of Benue since 2017 until their poor spell ended recently in Lagos when they beat their archrivals 2-1 in a hotly contested Championship Play-off game at the Agege Stadium.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men's determination to repeat the feat they achieved last year will be put to a serious test at the Bako Kotangora Stadium in Minna. This is Lobi’s only realistic chance of qualifying for the Caf inter-club competition after their failure in the league.

There will also be plenty of fireworks on display at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday when the 2015 and 2017 Federation Cup champions, Akwa United square up against four times winners, .

The Promise Keepers flattered to deceive during the just-concluded NPFL Championship Play-offs where they finished in a disappointing fourth position in a tournament they were tipped to win, and their only hope of silverware lies in the Federation Cup competition which they have won twice in the last four years.

Rivers United will want to end their recent poor run in the competition which they last won in 2007 (when they were named Dolphins).

’s quest for the domestic double will be tested by the impressive Smart City at the University of Benin while Katsina United will try Shooting Stars for size at the Abuja Goal Project.

Federation Cup Round of 32 Fixtures and Venues

Matches for June 19

Enugu vs (Minna)

Gateway United vs Abia Warriors (Warri)

Ambassador Vs Warri (Lokoja)

Ekiti United Vs Bendel Insurance (Lokoja)

Rivers United Vs Akwa United (Enugu)

Delta Force Vs Cynosure (Port Harcourt)

Gombe United Vs Niger Tornadoes (Lafia)

Katsina United Vs Shooting Stars (Abuja Goal Project)

EFCC Vs (Edo University (Iyahmo)

Smart City Vs Enyimba (University of Benin)

Crown Vs Kwara United (Osogbo)

Aklosendi Vs Nasarawa United (Makurdi)

Port Harcourt City Vs El Kanemi Warriors (Abuja Goal Project)

Calabar Rovers Vs Wikki Tourist (Makurdi)

Article continues below

Matches for June 20

Kogi United Vs Plateau United (Abuja Goal Project)

ABS Vs (Lokoja)