Enugu Rangers coach Ogunbote silenced "insinuations" with three points

The Flying Antelopes coach has highlighted the importance of his team winning their last home game of the season before the Super Six

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has expressed his delight after his team picked up maximum points in their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) game against Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Monday.

The Flying Antelopes had already secured their berth in the Super Six, but they didn't do the Pride of Rivers any favours.

However, Chidera Ezeh stabbed home an excellent goal in the 85th minute for the Flying Antelopes.

“It was a great game we had today (Monday), considering the injury worries in the team, we played a much-relaxed game with the team we presented, and I thank God for His favours in the encounter,” Ogunbote said during his post-match interview.

“I was not worried at any time in the game as we were creating the chances but not taking them. Even if the game ended with just one goal, the three points matter a lot considering insinuations in various quarters before the game.

“We now prepare harder for the end of the season championship as coming top of our group is just the first step to our target for the season.”

remain on top of the NPFL Group A log with 40 points from 21 matches.