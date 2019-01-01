Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote: We played a grudge game against Lobi Stars

The Flying Antelopes' gaffer said he was happy to end the dominance hitherto enjoyed by the Pride of Benue over his team

Enugu coach Gbenga Ogunbote has described Thursday's encounter against in the ongoing Professional Football League ( ) Super Six as a 'grudge match'.

Before Thursday's tie, Lobi have been unbeaten in their past five games against the Flying Antelopes, but that good run ended on matchday two of the NPFL Super Six as Rangers secured a 2-1 win to boost their chances in the season-ending play-offs.

Godwin Aguda and Chiamaka Madu were the goalscorers for Rangers while Sikiru Alimi's effort was not enough to help Lobi preserve their unbeaten run against one of their fiercest rivals.

While Ogunbote feels his side should have secured a higher margin of victory, the gaffer said he was satisfied that the jinx against the reigning champions has finally been broken.

"This was a different ball game, it is a tournament that everybody is watching, we actually played a grudge game against Lobi Stars," the Flying Antelopes gaffer told the media.

"They (Lobi) cannot continue to be dominating, there must always be the first time and thank God we have broken the jinx."

Aside from getting revenge, the Rangers coach also said the victory over Lobi Stars has helped restored his team's confidence following their shaky start against on Tuesday.

“It was a good game and a great win. It has restored some confidence back in the team. We hope to continue working on the noticed lapses going forward into the remaining matches,” Ogunbote added.

Rangers will be up against Akwa United in the next set of games in the championship play-offs on Saturday.