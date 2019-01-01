Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote: Rivers United will return to Port Harcourt empty-handed

The Pride of Rivers will not be getting any favours from the Flying Antelopes who have already qualified for the Super Six with two games to spare

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote wants his team to end their campaign in this phase of the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) on a good note.

In this light, Ogunbote has hinted that the Flying Antelopes will be gunning for revenge against the Pride of Rivers when they meet on Monday, in one of the NPFL Matchday 21 fixtures.

were decimated 3-0 in the reverse fixture played in Port Harcourt a few weeks back and now they are looking to pay coach Stanley Eguma’s men back in their own coins.

“We thank God for having qualified for the end of the season championship and by Monday, May 21, 2019, when we play , we hope to give a very good account of ourselves, so as to make us end the season on home soil very palatable,” Ogunbote told the club's official website in an interview.

“We have another time to give them back what they gave to us when we visited. There will be no room for complacency as they come, they will return to Port-Harcourt empty-handed.”

Rangers sealed early qualification for the Super Six when they battled to a nail-biting 1-0 win over perennial rivals, Bendel Insurance last week.