Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu dispels injury worries

The Flying Antelopes midfielder has disclosed that he has fully recovered from the slight injury he suffered in Tunis against CS Sfaxien

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has dispelled insinuations that the knock he suffered against CS Sfaxien will rule him out of their next two games with Wikki Tourists and Etoile du Sahel.

The Flying Antelopes' midfielder was injured in Sfax last week in their 1-1 draw with and had to be replaced before the end of the game.

And against claims that he will be out for a long term, the player informed that he is fit and has resumed training with his teammates.

“I am fit and ready because I have fully recovered from the knock I got in the game with CS Sfaxien,” Madu told Goal.

“It wasn’t actually a serious injury and it was not the reason why I was substituted. I was still able to play through it before I left the pitch. I have fully recovered and I have been training with my teammates without issues. I don’t have any problems with it.

“The game in was very intense and we are grateful to God that we were able to get a decent result. We have two important games before us and we are determined to make the most of them. We will play Wikki Tourists with everything we have and then battle Etoile du Sahel on Sunday in Tunis.”

Madu has helped Enugu to the top of Group B in the Caf Confederation Cup with four points from two games after a 2-0 home win against Salitas and the battling 1-1 draw against CS Sfaxien.