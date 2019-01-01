Enugu Rangers captain Okey Odita: We would have loved to leave Gombe with a point

The Flying Antelopes captain is hopeful they would do better in the Super Six despite ending the first phase of the NPFL season on a losing note

Enugu Rangers captain Okey Odita has said that the Flying Antelopes wanted at least a point in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 22 fixture against Wikki Tourist and that it was unfortunate they returned homeempty-handed.

were unbeaten in their last seven games against Wikki, and they were hoping to continue their dominance against the Giant Elephant in Sunday’s match played at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

However, a solitary strike from Manu Garba was the difference between the sides, as the hosts ended the first phase of the abridged season on a losing note.

“We thank God for the match but would have loved to leave Gombe with a point but it was not to be. We hope to do better at the end of season playoff,” Odita told the club’s official website during an interview.

Regardless of the defeat suffered against Wikki, Rangers ended the regular abridged season topping the NPFL Group A table with 40 points from 22 matches.

They qualified for the NPFL Super Six along with and , in second and third.