Enugu Rangers beat Bantu to reach Caf Confederation Cup group stage

The Flying Antelopes beat the Lesotho topflight side to reach the group state of the African football second tier competition

Enugu Rangers beat Bantu 2-1 to reach the group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday evening.

After a first leg victory in Maseru, the Flying Antelopes needed a draw to scale, however, they got the vital victory before home fans.

Six games in the CAF Confederation Cup.

We drew one game and were victorious in Five Matches Article continues below — Rangers Int. FC (@RangersIntFC) January 20, 2019

Six minutes later, Ajani Ibrahim levelled matters inside the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium with Godwin Aguda sealing the victory a minute later.

With this win, the Enugu based outfit have reached the group phase for the first time in 2004 and they will know their group foes when the draw is made in Cairo on Monday.