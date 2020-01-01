Enugu Rangers 1 FC Nouadhibou 1: Flying Antelopes walk Caf Confederation Cup tightrope

Following a lackluster draw against the Orange Club, the Nigerians must win their remaining group games or kiss the competition goodbye

Enugu played out a 1-1 home draw with FC Nouadhibou to continue their uninspiring run in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes were hoping to consolidate their 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture, but they were undone by a miserable first-half at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Mauritanians took a shock lead in the 23rd minute through Yassin Cheikh El Welly – and held firm to go into the half-time break with a slim lead.

Despite the hosts dominance in the second half, they failed to find the net as they paid heavily for their profligacy in the final third.

In the 68th minute, Rangers levelled matters from the penalty spot after a foul by one of the visitors’ defenders.

Ibrahim Olawoyin made no mistake as he fired past Drissa Kouyate to throw the game open, unfortunately, Salisu Yusuf’s men were unable to get the winner.

With this result, sit at the base of Group A with two points from four matches.

They are guests of 's Pyramid on January 26 before hosting Al Masry seven days later. Failure to win any of these ties will see them bow out of the championship.