Enugu Rangers 1-1 Al Masry: Flying Antelopes end disappointing campaign with draw

Salisu Yusuf’s men signed out of the Confederation Cup with a draw against the Boss of the Canal at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday evening

Enugu ended their Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al Masry.

The Nigerians had bowed out of the competition despite a 1-0 win at Pyramids in their penultimate outing, and were hoping to end their participation on a winning note.

However, they failed to achieve that quest as Al Masry put up a solid defensive display to halt their hosts’ attacking forays.

After just six minutes of action inside the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Mahmoud Wadi powered the Egyptians ahead.

Ifeanyi George levelled matters for Salisu Yusuf’s men as the remaining minutes of the game produced no goals.

Rangers finished as Group A’s third-best team with six points from six outings.

In the other game in the group, Ahmed Mansour's 59th-minute strike propelled group winners Pyramids to a 1-0 away victory at FC Nouadhibou.