Enugu Rangers 0 Etoile du Sahel 2: Clinical visitors stun lethargic hosts to lead Group B

The Flying Antelopes’ hopes of reaching the knockout phase of the Caf Confederation Cup now hang in the balance after a horrible home loss

Maher Hannachi and Iheb Msakni were on target as Etoile du Sahel left Enugu ’s Caf Confederation hopes in tatter at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

The hosts had the lion's share of possession in the first half but failed to cause home goalkeeper Walid Kridane too many problems.



soaked up the pressure well and carved out a few opportunities of their own, but they were able to convert as the north Africans punished the hosts’ shaky backline.



The first chance of the day fell to Gbenga Ogunbote’s men but Ajani Ibrahim failed to covert from close range after he was teed up by Michael Uchebo in the third minute.

Six minutes later, Hannachi found himself in the hosts’ goal area but his shot flew inches away from goal. However, he found a sumptuous moment when he fired past Nana Bonsu after capitalizing on an awful defending from Rangers.

The hosts struggled to get a touch on the ball early in the second half as their visitors stroked it around with ease but, despite the Tunisians’ dominance, it was two of the home side who carved out better chances – Ibrahim playing in Godwin Aguda, who failed to find the net from a tight angle.

However, it was Msakni who had the final say with his Panenka penalty after James Loute had fouled him in his penalty area.

Ogunbote’s have now lost their second game in ten matches, and must win their last two games to standa chance of reaching the quarter-final.