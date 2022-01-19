Enjoy the best of Afcon on GOtv

The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations tournament is in full swing and millions of fans have been raving about awesome performances put up by teams in the past week.



GOtv customers can join in on the excitement! Catch live broadcast of 43 games of the tournament on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv Channel 33) and SuperSport Select 2 (which will be named SuperSport Afcon, GOtv Channel 34), with 9 more on SuperSport Football (Channel 31).









Let’s run through all the ways GOtv is keeping football fans glued to their screens:



1. All the Games Will Air LIVE!



GOtv customers will get to witness live broadcast of the Afcon matches with zero interruption! The action packed games will be shown on SuperSport Afcon (GOtv Channel 34) with simultaneous games showing on SuperSport Select 1.



2. Catch the Super Eagles in Action



So far, the Super Eagles team have been showing off and showing out and we are here for it!

The team has done the country proud by securing their place in the Round 16.



It’s time to cheer them on once again on Wednesday 19th January, as they take on Guinea Bissau at 8:00pm in group D. Other matches to look forward to in the round 16 includes the group D action between Egypt and Sudan on Wednesday at 8:00pm, while the Group Stage wraps on Thursday 20 January with four matches across E and F. All matches will air live on SuperSport Afcon (GOtv Channel 34) respectively.









3. Expert Analysis



Fans will also get to witness fascinating post-match analysis from a pool of prominent pundits and veterans, well versed in African football. There will also be on-field reporting from a host of SuperSport reporters, giving background information on the teams, players and their preparations. It doesn’t get any better than that.



4. Get the Step Up Offer



Customers can also jump on the Step Up Offer to enjoy access to the AFCON matches and other sporting content from Europe top leagues including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A among others.



With the Step-Up offer, GOtv customers who upgrade or reconnect on the next higher package, will get a further boost to an even higher package within 48 hours, at no additional cost. This means a step up to more great entertainment. New, active, or disconnected GOtv customers currently on the Jinja package who renew on Jolli package will get boosted to Max package.